Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Hours earlier, Jared Picklyk helped the Humboldt Broncos advance to the SJHL semifinals

A Kelowna goaltender has had his season come to an end early.

Humboldt Broncos 20-year-old goaltender and Kelowna native Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) season after being arrested early Saturday morning (March 25).

The Humboldt RCMP told Kelowna Capital News around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, Picklyk was arrested for refusal to comply with breath screening demand after crashing his pick-up truck into a house. No one was injured.

Hours before the incident, Picklyk led the Broncos to a 6-2 win and a 4-1 series win against the Nipawin Hawks to advance to the SJHL semi-finals.

Picklyk is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on Monday, May 8.

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall named one of the best in B.C.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

drunk drivinghockeyHumboldtHumboldt BroncosKelownaOkanaganSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More work needed to make hockey safe for LGBTQ people: former pro player
Next story
PHOTOS: Chilliwack junior, adult skaters went up against U.S. teams in roller derby doubleheader

Just Posted

Nikola Trotzuk plays the main character in Jesus Christ Superstar presented by Newbury Art Concepts. The show runs April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Photo by Al Ricard)
Chilliwack actors bring classic rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to local stage

NWO Roller Derby Association (black) went up against the Bellingham Betties All-Stars during a doubleheader on March 25 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Dave Crystal Photography)
PHOTOS: Chilliwack junior, adult skaters went up against U.S. teams in roller derby doubleheader

Heat pumps help keep the home warm in the winter, cool in summer. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Chilliwack answers B.C. call for more incentives for energy-switching with top-up rebates

The business complex at McCallum Road and Rainbow Avenue in Abbotsford where Dane Nikolas Lee Miller allegedly crashed his vehicle after fleeing from Chilliwack RCMP at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 28, 2023. (Vikki Hopes/ Abbotsford News)
Chilliwack RCMP officer injured after man allegedly hits cruiser during a wellness check

Pop-up banner image