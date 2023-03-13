Jump Rope BC Provincial Tournament coming to Abbotsford next month

Jump rope athletes from all across BC competing in April, pair of local clubs ready for event

Abbotsford jump rope athletes will be competing at provincials next month on home soil. (Instagram photo)

The Jump Rope BC Provincial Tournament is coming to Abbotsford next month.

The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations and Abbotsford Ropeworks clubs will be co-hosting the event, which runs from April 14 to 16 at Yale Secondary.

Teams and athletes will be coming from all over the province to compete in a variety of events, including single and group freestyle, double-dutch, and various speed and power events.

In between training to compete at provincial, national and world level, the pair of Abbotsford teams host recreational community camps, promote the sport by performing at schools hows, especially during Jump Rope for Heart month, and perform at various other events.

The Jump Rope BC Provincial Tournament will run through from Friday evening, all day Saturday and all day Sunday. Admission is open to the public and free of charge.

Athletes who qualify at the event will move on to the Rope Skipping Canada National Competition which takes place in Halifax, N.s. on May 19 to 22. Some of the athletes are also training and preparing to go to Colorado in July for the International Jump Rope Competition, where they will compete against athletes from across the globe.

For more information on the Abbotsford teams, visit skippingsensations.blogspot.com or abbotsfordropeworks.com.

