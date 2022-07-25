Hockey Canada releases plan to combat ‘toxic’ culture ahead of parliamentary hearings

Organization commits to centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints

Hockey Canada logo is seen at an event in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. TSN has extended its media rights agreement with Hockey Canada through the 2033-34 season.The sports network announced Tuesday that the agreement fives TSN and French-language broadcaster RDS exclusive rights to Hockey Canada events, including the world junior championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the “toxic” culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization’s handling of sexual assault complaints.

The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints.

Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performance players and will mandate that breaching the organizations code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a lifetime ban.

The measures are in addition to those announced in a July 14 open letter, including a revival of a dormant third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country’s 2018 world junior team.

Hockey Canada has had its federal funding frozen and multiple corporate partners pause sponsorships since news broke of the 2018 allegation and the ensuing settlement of a lawsuit filed by the complainant.

A second sexual assault allegation involving the 2003 Canadian junior team surfaced on Friday.

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is to hear testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadahockeysexual abusesexual assaultSports