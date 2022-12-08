Happening now at LEC: Tsumura Basketball Invitational boys tournament

16 teams in race for one of the three tournament titles

Day one is in the books for the boys Tsumura Basketball Invitational (TBI) at Langley Events Centre as 16 teams remain in contention for one of the three tournament titles up for grabs after opening day action on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Vancouver College, Fleetwood Park (Surrey), Oak Bay (Victoria), Sir Winston Churchill (Vancouver), Burnaby South, Enver Creek (Surrey), St. Patrick (Vancouver) and Kelowna advanced to the quarter-final round following opening day victories on Wednesday in their 16-team bracket at the TBI.

Vancouver College 83 Burnaby Mountain 76

It took until the final shot of the third quarter for the Vancouver College Fighting Irish to take their first lead and from that point on, they never trailed, defeating the Burnaby Mountain Lions 83-76. Mikyle Malabuyoc led the Irish with 23 points while Addison Button countered with 23 for Burnaby Mountain.

Fleetwood Park 92 Walnut Grove 67

After a tight opening period, the Fleetwood Park Dragons took control in the second, outscoring the Walnut Grove Gators 27-12 in those 10 minutes for a double-digit lead they would not relinquish in posting a 92-67 victory. The Dragons were led by the duo of Inder Deol and Izaec Oppal, who delivered matching 21-point performances. Kaizer Nystrom was the top scorer for Walnut Grove with 21.

Oak Bay 74 Holy Cross 42

The Oak Bay Bays scored the game’s first 13 points on their way to a convincing 74-42 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. Owen Lewis was the top scorer for Oak Bay with 21 points. Ryiel Reyes had 16 for the Crusaders.

Sir Winston Churchill 78 St. Thomas More Collegiate 59

A tie game at the half turned in favour of the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs thanks to a 31-13 third quarter on route to a 78-58 win over the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights. Jackson Bryson scored 14 points in that decisive third quarter and finished with 18, second on the team to Thomas Jefferson’s 20 for the Bulldogs. Chris Ainsley led St. Thomas More with 19.

Burnaby South 84 St. Michaels University School 48

The defending TBI champion Burnaby South Rebels picked up where they left off, posting a dominant 84-48 win over the St. Michaels University Blue Jags. The game turned in the second quarter as the Rebels outscored their opponent by 15 to build an insurmountable lead. Malik Hussein led Burnaby South with 19 points while Kian Colgate equalled that total to lead the Blue Jags.

Enver Creek 67 Byrne Creek 58

Tied at 44 points with a period to play, the Enver Creek Cougars offence found some traction, outscoring the Byrne Creek Bulldogs 23-14 for the 67-58 win. Ajaypal Hayer led the victors with 21 points. Mamadee Jawara’s 20 points was tops for Byrne Creek.

St. Patrick 87 Claremont 77

A 44-point performance from Irish Coquia powered the St. Patrick Celtics to an 87-77 win over the Claremont Spartans. The Spartans gave the Celtics a run, leading 48-43 at the half and 62-59 with 10 minutes to play. But Coquia scored 14 in the fourth quarter while Joey Panghulan had nine of 17 in that final period. The Spartans’ Camden Sparkes led his team with 21.

Kelowna 92 Elgin Park 74

The Kelowna Owls opened the second half on a 17-6 run to turn a three-point lead into a double-digits advantage as they defeated the Elgin Park Orcas 92-74. Kelowna’s Will Keyes led his team with 28 points. Elgin Park’s Adam Olsen led all scorers in the contest with 38 points.

Second Draw

The Spectrum Thunder (Victoria) are up against Vancouver’s Lord Byng Grey Ghosts in one semi-final while Richmond’s Steveston-London Sharks square off against the North Delta Huskies in the other in eight-team Draw two at TBI.

Spectrum 72 Sir Charles Tupper 53

Eighteen points from Justin Hinrichsen and 17 from Tyler Felt powered the Spectrum Thunder to a 72-53 win over the Sir Charles Tupper Tigers. The Thunder used a 26-10 third quarter to seize control of the game. Connor Morgan led the Tigers with a dozen points.

Lord Byng 79 Brookswood 57

Dylan King proved to be too much in leading the Lord Byng Grey Ghosts past the Brookswood Bobcats 79-57. King scored 15 of his game-high 30 points in the first quarter as Lord Byng only trailed twice in the contest – 3-2 and 8-6. Ryan Leishman led Brookswood with 10 points.

Steveston-London 84 College Heights 77

There was no stopping Roop Jaswal, especially from downtown. Jaswal hit nine three-pointers – including six in the third quarter alone – to finish with 41 points as the Steveston-London Sharks defeated College Heights Cougars 84-77. As a team, the Sharks connected on 14 from beyond the arc. Bobby Kelly’s 21 points led the Cougars.

North Delta 67 King George 66

The closest game of the day was a back-and-forth battle between the North Delta Huskies and King

George Dragons. The game was tied on seven different occasions and featured 11 lead changes, with Harvir Hothi’s driving lay-up winding up being the game’s decisive points in a 67-66 win. Krishian Jeet led the Huskies with 16 points. King George’s Jose Zuluaga led his team with 22.

Third Draw

The Langley Christian Lightning will face the Burnaby Central Wildcats in one semi-final while the other pits a pair of Langley schools, Credo Christian Kodiaks and R.E. Mountain Eagles, square off in the other of the eight-team bracket of the TBI’s Draw 3.

Langley Christian 80 Salish 67

Langley Christian Lightning’s Elijah Olson scored 30 points to lead his team to an 80-67 win over the Salish Wolves. Salish’s Jesse Connolly and Ajay Aujla tied for the team lead with 17 points apiece.

The Lightning were ahead by a single point in the fourth quarter before closing on a game-ending 16-4 run.

Burnaby Central 86 D.W. Poppy 34

The Burnaby Central Wildcats received a balanced offensive attack with 11 players scoring at least two points as they defeated the D.W. Poppy Redhawks 86-34. Omar Alemzai led the Wildcats with 14 points while Poppy’s Armaan Saran led all scorers with 20 points.

Credo Christian 67 Langley Fundamental 47

A back-and-forth contest through three quarters, the Credo Christian Kodiaks seized control in the final 10 minutes, turning a three-point game into a 67-47 win over the Langley Fundamental Titans.

Dylan Grim led Credo Christian with 15 points as he was one of four players to reach double figures. Benjamin Hantke led the Titans with 17 points.

R.E. Mountain 87 Aldergrove 45

The R.E. Mountain Eagles used a strong defensive second quarter where they held their opponent to eight points to pull away from the Aldergrove Totems in an 87-45 win.

Soy Ryu led the Eagles with 20 points while Ethan McMillan and Ibrahim Arram each scored 11 for the Totems.

For full tournament schedule, results and rosters, please visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi

There is no cost to attend the games, which will also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca

