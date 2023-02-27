Chilliwack’s Zach Benson wins Player of the Week award in WHL

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson continues to light the Western Hockey League on fire.

The young forward has captured a Player of the Week award after collecting 13 points in just four games. The talented centre for the Winnipeg Ice kicked off his week Feb. 20 with a two-point effort, including a shorthanded goal, in a 4-2 road win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Two days later he scored once and added three helpers in a 5-2 win at Calgary and Benson kept rolling Feb. 24 when he earned the assist on Matthew Savoie’s game winning goal in a 2-1 road win at Red Deer.

But the Chilliwack Minor Hockey alum saved his best for last. Visiting the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday (Feb. 26), the teenager scored three goals and had three assists for a six point night in an 8-1 win.

Any other season, the 17-year-old would be leading the WHL in scoring with his 92 points in 54 games. He’s second this year to generational prospect Connor Bedard, who has 114 points in 45 games for the Regina Pats. Several National Hockey League teams are actively tanking their seasons to try and draft him. Meanwhile, Benson is viewed as a potential top 10 pick in June’s NHL entry draft, ranked seventh among all North American skaters.

The draft takes place June 28-29 in Nashville, TN.

