Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers trounce Prince George Kodiaks in week one win

Valley Huskers QB Josh Janssen was excellent in a week one win BC Football Conference win over the Prince George Kodiaks, throwing four touchdown tosses. (Crazy Bee’s Photography)

The expansion Prince George Kodiaks wanted to begin their BC Football Conference journey with a win.

Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers weren’t going to let that happen.

In a Saturday night (July 23) tilt at Exhibition Stadium, the Huskers (1-0) whomped the newbies 31-5.

The home used a balanced offence to thwart the visitors, led by quarterback Josh Janssen. The second-year pivot completed 17 of 28 passes (60.7 per cent) for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Most importantly, the Sardis Secondary grad took care of the football and didn’t toss an interception.

“I thought Josh took a huge step and played outstanding,” said Huskers head coach Bob Reist. “He was smart with the football, and even his incompletions were balls that were to his receiver or nobody. He did an excellent job taking care of the football, managing the game and putting up points.”

Dylan Macocha, David Coronado, Payton Lake and Luc Rodrigues were on the receiving end of the scoring strikes. Macocha was the leading receiver in catches (five) and yards (71).

Chilliwack’s ground game provided just enough, generating 100 yards on 24 carries (4.16 yards per rush). Reece Wyke was the leader with 52 yards on 12 totes while Andrew Locke carried seven times for 33 yards.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers crack Canadian Junior Football League national top 10

RELATED: How close are Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers to having an elite D?

“We gave up about 80 yards in penalties which would have made those run game stats much better,” Reist noted. “We had a drive to wrap up the second quarter where we took 50 yards in penalties and negated huge gains. I thought the offensive line looked outstanding at points, and we just need to clean up the silly penalties that take us backwards.”

The Husker defence had a solid day, limiting PG to 213 net yards. Seventy eight came on one breakdown, a pass from Kodiaks QB Liam Oczkowski to Andrew Brown, and there was another passing play for 33 yards.

Otherwise, the D was airtight. Take those two plays away, and PG otherwise had 102 net yards.

“We got caught out of position on two big plays and paid the price, but they buckled down and held them to three points after that 78 yarder,” Reist said. “After that, PG didn’t get anything. We were aggressive, we came down and tackled well. There were opportunities for turnovers that we didn’t take advantage of, and we need to capitalize better, and penalties negated three or four sacks, but overall I was pleased.”

Chilliwack held two PG pivots (Oczkowski and Sam Sabine) to a combined 13 of 28 passing for 201 yards. They limited the Kodiak ground game to just 34 yards on 11 carries.

Chavis Spencer produced the game’s only turnover when he intercepted a Sabine pass. He also had two passes defensed.

“He’s a lockdown DB, upper echelon in the league, and he showed that,” Reist said. “He’s going to contest every throw that’s made his way. We’re excited with what we’ve got there.”

Second-year standout Jaiden Claassen, from Chilliwack, produced 1.5 quarterback sacks. Nathan Frenette had a sack and Jackson Saunders added a half sack, while leading the Huskers in tackles with four.

On special teams, Wyke nailed a 22 yard field goal and two point-after kicks. Aidan Saunders also booted a pair of converts.

It’s hard to know just how much to read into a win over a first-year team playing its first-ever game. Reist said a win’s a win, especially when the margin of victory is 26, but a much tougher test looms this weekend when his Huskers hit the road to visit Victoria’s Westshore Rebels.

Westshore turned in the most eyebrow-raising result of opening weekend, knocking off the defending BCFC and Canadian champion Langley Rams 36-20.

“To be honest, I wasn’t extremely surprised,” Reist said. “Westshore is an athletic team with playmakers on both sides of the ball and Langley lost a lot of guys from last year’s defence. It’s tough to make that up. Westshore came in with a good game plan and capitalized on some big plays by their receivers.”

Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m. Saturday (July 30) at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

Chilliwack’s next home game is Aug. 6, 7 p.m. at Exhibition Stadium against Langley.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Football Conferencechilliwack