Chilliwack’s Tuchscherer achieves first triple-double in program history, UFV sweeps TRU

Men’s and women’s teams earn important wins in Canada West playoff race

A spectacular weekend for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades basketball teams saw both teams sweep the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack, but the spotlight shined the brightest on forward Julia Tuchscherer on Friday (Jan. 20).

Tuchscherer recorded the first triple-double in the history of the women’s program with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Friday’s 103-28 win.

She achieved the final piece of the triple-double with an assist on the final basket of the game.

“I guess it feels pretty good, but it’s not on me,” she said following the game. “The 10 assists are really hard to get and that’s all on my team, so I have to thank them for that. “I was really tired at the end of the game, and I didn’t really know that I was close to getting the triple-double. Just having [my team] yelling and having their support it was really encouraging.”

The 103 points marks the second highest total scored by the team since joining Canada West in 2006.

The win saw seven players score in double figures, with Deanna Tuchscherer leading the way with 18. UFV allowed just eight points in the second half and TRU shot just 20.9 per cent from the field on the game.

The lopsided play continued on Saturday (Jan. 21) as UFV earned an 86-23 win over TRU. Guard Maddy Gobeil scored a team-high 19 points and also recorded three steals.

The Cascades again played excellent defence and the Wolfpack scored just five points in the second half. TRU shot 17.5 per cent for the game.

UFV’s record now improves to 11-3 on the season and they are tied for third in the CW.

The men followed suit, earning two crucial wins against TRU.

The Cascades 13-5 run in the second quarter on Friday helped build a lead and Chris Jackson’s three pointer with under a minute was the dagger that led to a 92-88 win.

Jackson had 22 points and six rebounds, while Dario Lopez contributed with 22 points and nine boards. Dylan Kinley added 22 points and 13 assists.

Saturday saw the Cascades outscore the Wolfpack 45-33 in the second half to earn a 79-70 win. Courtney Anderson had a spectacular offensive game with 28 points and added four assists. Kinley added 17 points and seven assists.

UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson stated that it was an important pair of wins for his team.

“This inches us one step closer to the playoffs, and obviously that’s the first goal,” he said after Saturday’s win. “It was a good gutsy performance with us down at the start with our backs against the wall and we stuck together to win the next three quarters.”

The men’s record jumps to 7-7 with the pair of wins and they are now tied for eighth in the CW. The top-12 men’s teams will qualify for the playoffs this season.

Both the men’s and women’s teams now travel to Winnipeg to take on the Wesmen on Friday (Jan. 27) and Saturday (Jan. 28). The next home games for the teams occur on Feb. 10 when the Saskatchewan Huskies come to Abbotsford.

RELATED: Gobeil, UFV Cascades ready for challenge of second half schedule

