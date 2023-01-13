Chilliwack’s Hannah Dods is enjoying a breakout season the powerhouse Fraser Valley Rush female U18 AAA hockey team. (Fraser Valley Rush photo)

Chilliwack’s Hannah Dods hitting new level with Fraser Valley Rush

The 16-year-old forward has helped the U18 AAA powerhouse stay unbeaten through 21 league games

A Chilliwack player is experiencing a breakout season with the Fraser Valley Rush.

Hannah Dods is in her second season with the female U18 AAA team, playing in the B.C. Elite Hockey League. The 16-year-old is riding a seven game points streak that has seen her collect 10 points (six goals, four assists). Overall, Dods is eighth in league scoring with 11 goals and 18 points in 21 games.

Those totals have already eclipsed the six goals and 17 points she produced in 30 games last season.

Dods is on an offensive powerhouse, featuring seven of the BCEHL’s top 10 scorers. Another Chilliwackian, defenceman Aynsley D’Ottavio is putting up video game numbers with 10 goals and 42 points in 21 games, wild production from a blueliner.

With Dods and D’Ottavio doing their thing, the Rush remain unbeaten through 21 games, averaging 5.3 goals per game while surrendering just one per game.

