Chilliwack Curling Club hosts provincials

The top 24 men’s and women’s teams from across B.C. are in town for national qualifying tournaments

The Chilliwack Curling Club is hosting B.C. men’s and women’s provincials in January.

The Chilliwack Curling Club is hosting two provincial championships next week.

The 2023 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship and the B.C. Mens Curling Championships both run Jan. 10-15.

“This is the first time Chilliwack has hosted a combined provincial men’s and women’s curling championship and should be huge for the community and our club,” said Chilliwack Curling Club manager Bruce Renwick. “This is the premier Curl BC event of the season and is generally held in an arena setting, but with the ‘state of the art’ facility the City (of Chilliwack) has built we are able to provide a venue that will allow comfort and great site lines for all spectators.”

Renwick expects the event to generate around $200,000 in economic spinoffs for the city.

“With the semi-finals and finals being televised live on CHEK TV as well as CBCsports.ca and Tourism Chilliwack being one of presenting sponsors we should garner great exposure for the community.”

Renwick said over 100 volunteers will be donating approximately 2000 hours to make everything happen.

“Our club is becoming known throughout the province as the premier curling centre and will be looked at to host many of these large events in the future,” he added.

The Scotties field is headlined by the Corryn Brown rink out of Kamloops. Brown is joined by Erin Pincott, Dezaray Hawes and Samantha Fisher. They won the BC Curling Tour Kamloops Crown of Curling Oct. 30 and come to Chilliwack looking to reclaim the provincial championship they last won in 2020.

“We looking forward to competing against B.C.’s best in Chilliwack in January,” Brown said.

Sarah Wark, who curls in Chilliwack once a week and is listed as representing the Abbotsford Curling Club, is joined by Kristen Pilote, Karla Thompson and Amanda Brennan on a team that includes curlers from Kamloops and Prince George.

The rest of the Scotties field includes:

– Shiella Cowan, Sandra Comadina, Stephanie Whittaker-Kask and Christine Matthews representing Royal City Curling Club and Vancouver Curling Club.

– Clancy Grandy, Kayla MacMillan, Lindsay Dubue and Sarah Loken from the Vancouver Curling Club.

– Brette Richards, Blaine de Jager, Alyssa Kyllo, Diane Gushulak and Grace MacInnes from Royal City and the Victoria Curling Club.

– Shawna Jensen, Layna Pohlod, Sarah Wong and Amanda Wong from Royal City.

– Taylor Reese-Hansen, Megan McGillivray, Cierra Fisher, Sydney Brilz and Dailene Pewarchuk from the Victoria and Kamloops curling clubs.

– Kristen Ryan, Megan Daniels, Kirsten Fox and Dawn Mesana from Golden Ears Winter Club.

The eight teams will play 10-end games in a triple-knockout that leads to a four team playoff. The last team standing will represent B.C. at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the national championship running Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops.

On the men’s side, the defending champs are back. Brent Pierce skips a crew that includes Jeff Richard, Jared Kolomaya and Nick Meister. The quartet represents the Royal City, Langley, Kelowna and Kamloops curling clubs.

The rest of the men’s field includes:

– Jim Cotter, Grant Olsen, Andrew Nerpin and Rick Sawatsky from Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops.

– Paul Cseke, Corey Chester, Jay Wakefield and Ty Russell from Victoria.

– Cameron de Jong, Matt Tolley, Erik Colwell and John Slattery from Victoria, Penticton and Vernon.

– Adam Fenton, Alex Duncan-Wu, Chris Parkinson and Matthew Fenton from Royal City and Comox.

– Jacques Gauthier, Sterling Middleton, Jason Ginter and Alex Horvath from Victoria.

– Sean Geall, Brad Wood, Mitchell Kopytko and Darin Gerow from Salmon Arm, Penticton and Royal City.

– Dean Joanisse, Brendan Willis, Neil Cursons and Grant Dezura from Golden Ears.

– Chris Medford, Steve Tersmette, Mitch Young and Blair Jarvis from Kimberley and Cranbrook.

– Jason Montgomery, Chris Baier, Miles Craig and William Duggan from Victoria.

– Sebastien Robillard, Daniel Wenzek, Richard Krell and Nathan Small from Royal City and Nelson.

– Cody Tanaka, Josh Miki, Nicholas Umbach and Connor Kent from Royal City.

The winner moves on to the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier national championship taking place Mar. 3-12 in London, ON.

“Spectators should see some spectacular games during this event with an outstanding field in both the women’s and men’s division,” Renwick said. “Our facility has great viewing and at only $10/day for qualifying and $15/day for the playoff weekend, with three games daily, it is a great value to see some fantastic curling.”

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca/e/2023-bc-scotties-presented-by-best-western-and-2023-bc-mens-tickets-429920964177.

Tickets are also available at the Chilliwack Curling Club pro shop, and at the door when the event starts.

See curlchilliwack.org for more.

