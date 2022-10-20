Chilliwack Chiefs get win over Wenatchee at BCHL Showcase

The Chiefs followed that with a loss to the Penticton Vees, who are 9-0 to start the season

Penticton goalie Hank Levy stares down a shot from Chilliwack’s Mason Kesselring during a Wednesday night (Oct. 19) BCHL Showcase battle at the Chilliwack Coliseum. (Darren Francis photo)

The Chilliwack Chiefs earned a split at the 2022 BCHL Showcase, beating the Wenatchee Wild and falling to the Penticton Vees.

The showcase hosts ‘visited’ the Wild Tuesday (Oct. 18) at the Chilliwack Coliseum, scoring three times in the third period to win 5-3. Newly acquired goalie Lucas Szyszka got his first start in the Chiefs net and played well, stopping 32 of 35 shots.

The teams were tied 1-1 through 20 minutes, with Ean Somoza scoring for Wenatchee and Bryan Jones responding for Chilliwack. The teams traded goals again in the second period, with Luke Weilandt giving the Wild a 2-1 lead before Liam Steele tied it up for the Chiefs.

AJ Lacroix led the way in the third period as Chilliwack out-shot the Wild 13-5. Lacroix scored twice, including a last minute empty netter, and Dylan Kinch added a single as their Chiefs earned their second win of the season.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Chilliwack hosted the Penticton Vees, who had yet to lose through their first eight games.

They made it nine for nine with a 6-2 win.

Penticton led 4-0 through 40 minutes on a pair of Ryan Hopkins snipes and singles from Brett Moravec and Jackson Nieuwendyk.

The Chiefs showed signs of life in the final frame when Lacroix and Mateo Mrsic scored back to back to cut the Vees lead in half.

But a power play goal by Penticton’s Aydar Suniev smashed their comeback hopes and Frank Djurasevic scored a late goal to wrap up the scoring.

It was a tough night for both Chilliwack goalies. Austin McNicholas got the start and got the hook at the 29:32 mark, giving up three goals on 14 shots. Szyszka took over for the remaining 30:28 and gave up three on 20 shots.

The Chiefs come out out of the showcase with a record of 2-5-0-1, good for seventh in the nine team Coastal conference standings. They’re on the road this weekend for a Friday nighter (Oct. 21) in Cowichan Valley followed by a Saturday night visit to Victoria.

