Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Chief A.J. Lacroix to skate in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Lacroix is the lone BCHL rep on a Team USA roster that mostly includes USHL and high school talent

A Chilliwack Chief will represent the United States at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, a showcase tournament for top U18 ice hockey talent.

A.J. Lacroix, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, will travel to Red Deer, AB., for the eight-team event which runs July 31 to Aug. 6.

The 17-year-old’s crew will play in group B, which includes Czechia, Finland and Germany. Their opening game is July 31 vs Germany. The other side of the tourney (group A) includes Canada, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

The United States last won this tournament in 2003, the only time the U-S has captured top spot.

Lacroix notched 40 points last season as a 16-year-old rookie for the Chiefs, good enough for fifth in team scoring. His 21 goals were third most on the team.

There is a chance he’ll face off against a BCHL rival if the United States meets up with Canada in the semi-final or final. Victoria Grizzlies star Matthew Wood is on the Canadian roster after leading the entire BCHL in scoring last season with 85 points in 46 games.

The University of Connecticut commit was an easy choice as the league’s Rookie of the Year and was a finalist for Most Valuable Player. Wood played in the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championship last April, collecting two goals in four games.

Canada is a heavy favourite at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, having won gold 22 times in 30 years.

For more info, see hlinkagretzkycup.ca/en-ca

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs add forward A.J. Lacroix from Delta Hockey Academy

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs coach tips hat to Nanaimo Clippers keeper

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLchilliwackChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
Hockey Canada releases plan to combat ‘toxic’ culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Next story
Chilliwack kayaker makes international debut at Junior World Championships

Just Posted

Eric John Shestalo, 50, has been identified as the alleged shooter in the July 21, 2022, attack in Chilliwack, B.C. (IHIT photo)
BREAKING: Suspect in double homicide in Chilliwack found dead after 4 days at large

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chief A.J. Lacroix to skate in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Chilliwack’s Nathan Christensen racing at the 2021 Canoe Kayak Canada Slalom Team Trials held at “The Pumphouse” Whitewater Course in Ottawa. (Sean Burges/Mundo Sport Images)
Chilliwack kayaker makes international debut at Junior World Championships

The provincial government is providing $3.4 million in new funding for Community Adult Literacy Programs. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press)
Provincial government announces new funding for literacy programs in Chilliwack