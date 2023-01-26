BCEHL U18 showcase hosted in Abbotsford this weekend

All nine U18 teams playing games at the Abbotsford Centre from Friday to Sunday

The British Columbia Elite Hockey League’s U18 Showcase occurs in Abbotsford from Friday (Jan. 27) to Sunday (Jan. 29).

Some of the best young hockey players in the province take over the Abbotsford Centre this weekend.

The British Columbia Elite Hockey League’s U18 Showcase runs from Friday (Jan. 27) to Sunday (Jan. 29) at the AC, with all nine teams competing over the three days.

Another weekend of BCEHL hockey is upon us! An action-packed weekend at the U18 showcase kicks off on Friday, hosted at the Abbotsford Centre. Visit the link below to see what’s going on around the BCEHL.https://t.co/uTnr07jEcU pic.twitter.com/BspbprthCo — BC Elite Hockey League (@BCEHL) January 25, 2023

Friday’s lone game features the Langley-based Valley West Giants battling the Vancouver NW Hawks at 5 p.m.

Action ramps up on Saturday with Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley Thunderbirds playing the Greater Vancouver 11 a.m. Other games on Saturday include:

Cariboo Cougars vs. Okanagan Rockets – 1:45 p.m.

North Island Silvertips vs. Vancouver NW Hawks – 4:30 p.m.

Thompson Blazers vs. Vancouver NE Chiefs – 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s scheduled games are:

Cariboo Cougars vs. Okanagan Rockets – 8:30 a.m.

North Island Silvertips vs. Valley West Giants – 11:15 a.m.

Thompson Blazers vs. Vancouver NE Chiefs – 2:00 p.m.

Greater Vancouver Canadians vs. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds – 4:45 p.m.

The Canadians enter the showcase in first place with a record of 20-3-3-1. The Thunderbirds rank fourth at 15-11. The current leading scorer is Erik Pastro of the Rockets and he has collected 44 points in 24 games. Josh Kelly of the Chiefs and Abbotsford’s Tyler Pretty of the Thunderbirds lead the league with 24 goals apiece.

The BCEHL is the premier AAA hockey league in British Columbia. Originally established in 2004-05 as the British Columbia Major Midget League for players under 18 years of age.

For more information, visit bcehl.net.

abbotsfordBC Minor HockeyBreaking Newshockey