BC Lions offering Fraser Valley fans bus rides to Sunday’s playoff game

Fans from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley Hope, Merritt and Kamloops can purchase bus ride

Fans in the eastern Fraser Valley and Interior of British Columbia can now literally hop aboard the BC Lions bandwagon.

The Lions are offering fans in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Hope, Merritt and Kamloops the opportunity to take a shuttle to Sunday’s (Nov. 6) playoff game at BC Place vs. the Calgary Stampeders.

Fans can visit bclions.com/interiorandfraservalleyplayoffrun for full details.

The Fraser Valley portion of the trip sees the bus leave the Chilliwack Coliseum at 9:30 a.m., pick-up Abbotsford fans at the Save-on-Foods on Sumas Way at 10 a.m., stop to pick up Langley fans at the Langley Events Centre at 10:45 a.m. and then arrive at BC Place for the 1:30 p.m. kick-off.

Hope residents are included in the Interior bus and can be picked up at 10:15 a.m. at Flying J Travel Center on 6311 Flood Hope Rd.

Pricing includes the ticket and round-trip bus fare. The buses then leave BC Place following the game at approximately 5:15 p.m., with a pickup location still to be determined.

Sunday’s game is the first time the Lions have hosted a home playoff game since 2016 and just the second since 2012. The Lions finished the 2022 CFL season with a record of 12-6, good for second place in the West Division.

For more on the team, visit bclions.com.

RELATED: B.C. Lions beat Edmonton Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

abbotsfordBC LionsBreaking NewsCFLFootball

