Abbotsford Canucks release 2022-23 opening day roster

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced the team’s opening day roster for 2022-23. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks have revealed the club’s opening roster for the American Hockey League regular season, which kicks off for the Canucks tonight (Friday, Oct. 14) on the road against the Ontario Reign.

The 25-man roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defenceman and three goaltenders.

There are 17 players returning to the team after playing at least one game in 2021-22. Forwards Arshdeep Bains, Marc Gatcomb, Linus Karlsson and Michael Regush, as well as defenceman Quinn Schmiemann are the rookie talents on the roster.

Nine players originally joined the organization via AHL free agency, seven were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, six were signed via NHL free agency, two were acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.

The roster also features at least one player from six different nationalities (Canada, United States, Japan, Sweden, Latvia and Belarus), and four B.C. products. Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen is on the roster for the second straight year.

Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

Goaltenders (three)

Collin Delia, 28 years-old, 6-2/208 lbs., Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Michael DiPietro, 23 years-old, 6-0/211 lbs., Hometown: Amherstburg, Ont.

Artūrs Šilovs, 21 years-old, 6-4/217 lbs., Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Defencemen (eight)

Guillaume Brisebois, 25 years-old, 6-3/189 lbs., Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Noah Juulsen, 25 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs., Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C.

Wyatt Kalynuk, 25 years-old, 6-1/180 lbs., Hometown: Brandon, Man.

Alex Kannok Leipert, 22 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs., Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Brady Keeper, 26 years-old, 6-2/197 lbs., Hometown: Cross Lake, Man.

Quinn Schmiemann, 21 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs., Hometown: Sundre, Alta.

Christian Wolanin, 27 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs., Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Jett Woo, 22 years-old, 6-0/199 lbs., Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Forwards (14)

Matt Alfaro, 26 years-old, 6-2/200 lbs., Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Vincent Arseneau, 30 years-old, 6-2/220 lbs., Hometown: Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.

Arshdeep Bains, 21 years-old, 6-0/184 lbs., Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Justin Dowling, 32 years-old, 5-10/180 lbs., Hometown: Cochrane, Alta.

Carson Focht, 22 years-old, 6-0/175 lbs., Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Marc Gatcomb, 23 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs., Hometown: Woburn, Mass.

Yushiroh Hirano, 27 years-old, 6-0/216 lbs., Hometown: Hokkaido, Japan

Linus Karlsson, 22 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs., Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden

Danila Klimovich, 19 years-old, 6-1/208 lbs., Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus

Will Lockwood, 24 years-old, 5-11/186 lbs., Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Tristen Nielsen, 22 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs., Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

Michael Regush, 24 years-old, 6-1/211 lbs., Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

John Stevens, 28 years-old, 6-3/204 lbs., Hometown: Sea Isle City, N.J.

Chase Wouters, 22 years-old, 6-0/186 lbs., Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.

The team takes on the Ontario Reign tonight at 7 p.m. and then battle the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7 p.m. The team’s home opener is set for Oct. 28.

