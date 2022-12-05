Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo courtesy Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)

Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo courtesy Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)

HOCKEY

4 B.C. hockey players have shot at making Canada’s World Juniors team roster

Starting Friday in Moncton, the camp will involve 4 goaltenders, 9 defencemen and 16 forwards

Four B.C.-raised hockey players have been invited to Hockey Canada’s World Juniors selection camp, which starts Friday (Dec. 9) in Moncton, N.B.

Youngest among the 29 camp invitees is 2005-born North Vancouverite Connor Bedard, 17, with Regina Pats of the WHL.

Among other forwards, Surrey’s Caeden Bankier got an invite, as did his Kamloops Blazers teammate Logan Stankoven.

On D, North Deltan Ethan Samson (Prince George Cougars) will be at camp, along with Coquitlam-raised goaltender Thomas Milic.

Also on the list is Vancouver Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk, and Pringe George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan, both among the 13 WHL players invited.

The camp will involve four goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards, a group that includes 10 players who won gold for Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton.

Milic is among four Seattle Thunderbirds players invited to the camp, along with Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski and Reid Schaefer. The other WHLers play for Winnipeg Ice (Carson Lambos), Kelowna Rockets (Colton Dach) and Everett Silvertips (Olen Zellweger).

Following selection camp, Canada’s National Junior Team will name its final roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 12. The TSN tournament begins on Boxing Day with four games, including Canada taking on Czechia at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockeyIIHF world junior hockeyWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UFV Cascades basketball teams drop three of four in Langley

Just Posted

A crash west of Deroche is slowing down traffic in both lanes of Highway 7. A landing zone is being set up for medical transport. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
TRAFFIC: Landing zone being set up for crash on Hwy 7 outside Deroche

UFV’s Natalie Rathler goes up for a shot during Canada West action on Friday (Dec. 2). (Jordie Arthur/UFV Athletics)
UFV Cascades basketball teams drop three of four in Langley

Volunteers Desiree Klynsoon, Kevin Bentster, and Kaeli McIntyre around the Little Food Bank in the Park at Yarrow Pioneer Park. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Little Food Bank in the Park is feeding the hungry in Yarrow

Special weather statement of Dec. 5 for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland forecasting light snow, freezing drizzle Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo: Pixabay)
More snow in the forecast Tuesday for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland