Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tees off at B.C. golf course

Players received gift packages in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the MJT

The 25th season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) got underway at the Golden Eagle Golf Club this week, with more than 80 players from B.C. and Alberta showing up to start the new season.

MJT tournament director Chris Hood said that the windy weather and wet conditions were less than ideal, but were still good enough to get in some good games of golf.

“We were lucky to get the tournament in and, based on the week’s forecast, we dodged a bullet,” said Hood.

The full list of winners across each category were:

• U15 girls – Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon, Vancouver

• 15-19 girls – Zhehui (Hui) Yu, Burnaby

• Peewee boys – Tiger Zhao, Vancouver

• Bantam Boys – Hongzhao (Thomas) Xu, Vancouver

• Juvenile boys – Eric Joo, Coquitlam

• Junior boys – Tristan Jackman, Surrey

The second tournament on the tour is the 2023 MJT Humber College PGM Classic at University Golf Club in Vancouver, which runs from March 18 to 20.

GolfJunior SportsPitt Meadows

