LETTER: Woman who broke her hip seeking strangers who helped with blankets

‘I am hoping to… find these people so that I may thank them personally and return their blankets’

A few weeks ago, Nov. 2 to be exact, I fell and broke my hip outside of Shoppers Drug Mart at Stevenson and Vedder roads. Some extremely kind people stopped their vehicles to help me and left me huddled in lovely warm blankets taken from their cars.

I am trying to locate these people and return their blankets to them after my friend washed them for me.

One vehicle was a white truck with U.L. Construction written on the back. the other was an SUV, white. Both were driven by ladies who, after placing blankets over me, left the scene.

I am hoping your newspaper can help me find these people so that I may thank them personally and return their blankets. I have taken a long time to write as I have been in hospital and rehab for a few weeks.

Thank you in advance for your help.

Vee Genders

