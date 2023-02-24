LETTER: What Chilliwack needs is a town crier

This person could travel around and alert homeless people that a cold snap is coming

Having just recently read a newspaper article that dealt with poverty, I thought that with the abrupt and unexpected changes in weather that we are experiencing, will people who live on our streets have a place to shelter when the next cold snap hits?

Then I thought, what Chilliwack needs is a “town crier,” by definition, “a person employed to make public announcements in the streets or marketplace of a town.”

This person, on a full- or part-time basis, could travel around the downtown area and alert homeless people that a cold snap is coming, and when.

Hopefully, these people would then find a place in which to shelter.

Walter Schmur

