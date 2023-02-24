Ben Buss, the Cowichan Valley's town crier, proclaimed the Platinum Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II in Duncan's Charles Hoey Park on June 2. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

LETTER: What Chilliwack needs is a town crier

This person could travel around and alert homeless people that a cold snap is coming

Having just recently read a newspaper article that dealt with poverty, I thought that with the abrupt and unexpected changes in weather that we are experiencing, will people who live on our streets have a place to shelter when the next cold snap hits?

Then I thought, what Chilliwack needs is a “town crier,” by definition, “a person employed to make public announcements in the streets or marketplace of a town.”

This person, on a full- or part-time basis, could travel around the downtown area and alert homeless people that a cold snap is coming, and when.

Hopefully, these people would then find a place in which to shelter.

Walter Schmur

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackHomelessLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Chilliwack sexual assault victim exasperated by nearly 5-year delay getting to trial
Next story
LETTER: Chilliwack school board meeting left writer nauseous

Just Posted

Love Lock Heart is a public art piece that was installed in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 23, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People can lock up their love at interactive public art piece in downtown Chilliwack

Ruppreet Singh Pawar went on trial in provincial court in Chilliwack on Feb. 23, 2023 facing a charge of sexual assault from July 2018. Pawar has delayed the proceedings numerous times over the four-plus years by firing his lawyer, at least four times. (Facebook photo)
OPINION: Chilliwack sexual assault victim exasperated by nearly 5-year delay getting to trial

Muaythai Gladiators 2 brings seven hard-hitting matches to Chilliwack’s Landing Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25. (submitted photo)
Seven matches on the card for Chilliwack’s Muaythai Gladiators 2

A 28-year-old Chilliwack man, Tyler Joshua Priebe, received concurrent three and four year sentences on two firearms charges from the summer of 2020.
More jail time for Chilliwack man who possessed modified handgun