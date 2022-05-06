LETTER: Too many workers suffer injuries

‘Every worker should be able to go to work without fear’

The Worker’s Safety and Compensation Commission has announced a new ‘Safe Workplace’ program which will focus on prioritizing safer working conditions. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

No worker should be injured, made sick, or die just because they had to make a living.

Current workplace health and safety provisions are failing us.

The pandemic has helped to expose the lack of protections, and I’m concerned for my family, friends, and coworkers.

Too many Canadians have suffered preventable injury, illness, and death because politicians and leaders have failed to act in time, or with enough force. We can’t let their stories die with them.

We can’t let them become statistics. We can’t let their deaths be in vain.

Every worker should be able to go to work without fear. Every worker should return safely from their shift.

Denise Desrochers

Chilliwack

