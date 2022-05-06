The Worker’s Safety and Compensation Commission has announced a new ‘Safe Workplace’ program which will focus on prioritizing safer working conditions. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The Worker’s Safety and Compensation Commission has announced a new ‘Safe Workplace’ program which will focus on prioritizing safer working conditions. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

LETTER: Too many workers suffer injuries

‘Every worker should be able to go to work without fear’

No worker should be injured, made sick, or die just because they had to make a living.

Current workplace health and safety provisions are failing us.

The pandemic has helped to expose the lack of protections, and I’m concerned for my family, friends, and coworkers.

Too many Canadians have suffered preventable injury, illness, and death because politicians and leaders have failed to act in time, or with enough force. We can’t let their stories die with them.

We can’t let them become statistics. We can’t let their deaths be in vain.

Every worker should be able to go to work without fear. Every worker should return safely from their shift.

Denise Desrochers

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Letter to the EditorLettersworkplace death

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
LETTER: Carbon Capture: sustainable or scam?
Next story
LETTER: High gas prices might reduce use

Just Posted

A May 3, 2022 fire at the Tamarind Westside apartment building in Abbotsford. (Matthew Tanner photo)
Chilliwack couple lose everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson spoke on a variety of topics at his year-end press conference.
Abbotsford Canucks entire coaching staff returning for 2022-23

A man wielding an axe at a Mission elementary school was quickly apprehended by RCMP May 6. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Axe-wielding man spotted at Mission elementary school quickly nabbed by RCMP

The Abbotsford Canucks and the city of Abbotsford are meeting in the near future to discuss upgrade to the Abbotsford Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
City of Abbotsford, Canucks meeting about potential upgrades to Abbotsford Centre