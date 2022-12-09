LETTER: Something needs to be done about repeat criminal offenders

I very much enjoy living here in Chilliwack. I have come to notice in the news, there are some bad people out of so many good people. But no matter how many times they get caught, arrested and have a list of convictions, they are still let out back on the street and, surprise, they continue to be bad people.

The police have enough to do, so once caught in a crime we just can not throw them back out on the street and hope for the best? This process is clearly not working. Commit a crime, go to jail, the end.

John Jansez

Chilliwack

