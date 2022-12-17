LETTER: Seniors Christmas Banquet at CSS was a great success

‘Thank you to the student pianist who entertained us prior to the meals being served’

Thank you to all the seniors who attended the Seniors Christmas Banquet in the grand hall at the Chilliwack Secondary School on Dec. 7. This is the first banquet since 2019 due to COVID restrictions.

Tables were beautifully decorated. The traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings was prepared by Chef Richard Niesen, his staff and culinary students. The students looked very professional in their black attire and did an excellent job of serving the meals to about 195 seniors.

Thank you to the student pianist who entertained us prior to the meals being served.

Emcee Al Ricard recognized retired chef George Rees who started the lunch/banquets with Alice Anderson 40 years ago. Bill McLean said the blessing for the meal. Chef Richard thanked everyone for attending and a special thanks to his staff and students.

Frozen soups and entrees were available for sale at the close of the evening.

From the banquet committee, Thelma Schwandt, Al Ricard, Karen and Wally Klassen

