Send your letters to editor@theprogress.com.

Send your letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: Seniors Christmas Banquet at CSS was a great success

‘Thank you to the student pianist who entertained us prior to the meals being served’

Thank you to all the seniors who attended the Seniors Christmas Banquet in the grand hall at the Chilliwack Secondary School on Dec. 7. This is the first banquet since 2019 due to COVID restrictions.

Tables were beautifully decorated. The traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings was prepared by Chef Richard Niesen, his staff and culinary students. The students looked very professional in their black attire and did an excellent job of serving the meals to about 195 seniors.

Thank you to the student pianist who entertained us prior to the meals being served.

Emcee Al Ricard recognized retired chef George Rees who started the lunch/banquets with Alice Anderson 40 years ago. Bill McLean said the blessing for the meal. Chef Richard thanked everyone for attending and a special thanks to his staff and students.

Frozen soups and entrees were available for sale at the close of the evening.

From the banquet committee, Thelma Schwandt, Al Ricard, Karen and Wally Klassen

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLettersSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Widow grateful for caring doctors and nurses at husband’s end of life

Just Posted

Hwy 5 at Larson Hill, 36 km south of Merritt on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. (Photo- DriveBC)
Coquihalla Highway hit with winter storm warning; 20 cm of snow expected to fall

A.D. Rundle Middle School students delivered holiday cards to seniors before leaving for their winter break. (Submitted by Haley Borchert)
Middle school students deliver handmade Christmas cards to Chilliwack seniors

(Photo by Jason Vanderhill/Flickr)
OPINION: School smudging lawsuit illustrates a staggering lack of self-reflection

Kevin Stone and wife Michelle (sitting on dragon) pose for a photo with their 15,000-pound, fire-breathing steel dragon named ‘Drogon’ on Dec. 15, 2022 which took more than two years to complete. Drogon is from the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones. Stone’s popular sculpture has been seen by people around the world via photos and videos they posted to social media of Drogon in the making. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack metal sculptor’s business soars on wings of 15,000-pound fire-breathing dragon

Pop-up banner image