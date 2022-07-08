LETTER: Quit looking for hidden agendas under every rock

Re: “School trustee suggests some within SD33 are ‘grooming children,’” Progress, June 17, 2022.

I have decided to speak up even though I know the backlash will be out there, but I cannot stand it anymore.

Regarding the term “grooming children,” I find it amazing that there are people on our board that seem to be aware of all the particulars of how to go about doing “grooming.” An interesting area for one to be completely proficient with all the qualifications necessary to make that ‘diagnosis.’

Hopefully they are equally competent in all areas of physical abuse, emotional abuse, separation issues, children of trauma through divorce, abandonment, racism, bullying, etc., ensuring that those issues are continually addressed as well.

I am further assuming that the board trustees have looked at the documents on how to challenge materials in our school libraries and are cognizant of the very thorough process we have in the school district to challenge a book or materials. When a book is challenged, there is a rigorous independent process that the committee goes through. If a book is removed from a collection, there must be professional sources on both sides (pro and con) for that review committee to look at.

Teacher librarians in our district use many professional resources to bring in books for our students to read. They do not just go down to the local Costco and sweep everything into a basket and say “well that’s that.” They are aware that they must be able to stand behind the books they bring into the collections in their schools. They must be cognizant of the needs and curriculum requirements of teachers and students for all that school’s grade levels.

I am not sure if one is aware of how many books have been banned over the years from libraries of all kinds, government, public institutions, schools etc. The Bible is one of those books that has been challenged and banned many times. The reasons are varied but some include sexually explicit content, polygamy, violence, age inappropriateness, slavery etc.

Not every book is suitable for every person. Not every book is suitable for every age.

But that is where we must trust our educators to ensure that they know their curriculum and the needs of students and teachers. A teacher-librarian has taken many courses in the area of book acquisition, collection maintenance, etc. They are well skilled and qualified to ensure that the students that come to them check out materials are age appropriate and of good quality.

We should be proud of our teacher-librarians in our school district and quit looking for hidden agendas in every corner.

Elizabeth Gillies

