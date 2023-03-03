Letter writer Rollie Keith lays a wreath during the 76th anniversary of D-Day ceremony at Legion Memorial Gardens in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Letter writer Rollie Keith lays a wreath during the 76th anniversary of D-Day ceremony at Legion Memorial Gardens in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

LETTER: Prompt and caring attention at Chilliwack General Hospital

‘Staff were both friendly and competent’

Having been a patient in our Chilliwack hospital a few times this past week, I feel that, while my situation has not been completely resolved, the prompt and caring attention that I did receive was very good indeed.

Our wait in the ER was not overly long, and the staff were both friendly and competent.

While they very obviously work hard and have to accommodate all manner of health complaints and personalities, they manage to keep their professionalism and demeanour.

Rollie Keith

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack General HospitalLetter to the EditorLettersOpinion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: No end in sight to war in Ukraine

Just Posted

The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed due to severe winter weather. (Jessica Okert/Facebook)
UPDATE: Crews trying to clear 70 centimetres of snow from Coquihalla, highway still closed

Chilliwack RCMP officer Keven Biagioni who is facing serious charges after shooting a domestic violence suspect during an arrest, is also now under investigation for an alleged impaired road rage incident from Dec. 25, 2022. (Facebook photo)
Chilliwack RCMP officer awaiting trial for shooting a suspect now faces impaired driving charge

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr (left) donated his liver to his brother DJ. The two are now recovering after the transplant surgery in Toronto.
Abbotsford Police chief donates 67% of liver to his brother

Chilliwack Jets
Chilliwack Jets stun Langley Trappers in PJHL playoff upset

Pop-up banner image