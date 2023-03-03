LETTER: Prompt and caring attention at Chilliwack General Hospital

Letter writer Rollie Keith lays a wreath during the 76th anniversary of D-Day ceremony at Legion Memorial Gardens in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Having been a patient in our Chilliwack hospital a few times this past week, I feel that, while my situation has not been completely resolved, the prompt and caring attention that I did receive was very good indeed.

Our wait in the ER was not overly long, and the staff were both friendly and competent.

While they very obviously work hard and have to accommodate all manner of health complaints and personalities, they manage to keep their professionalism and demeanour.

Rollie Keith

