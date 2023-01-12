LETTER: No excuse for long mail delay by Canada Post

On Jan. 4, I received a Christmas card. The envelope was post-marked Dec. 7, 2022 mailed in Chilliwack.
That’s 28 days!
What is Canada Post’s excuse now? Shortstaffed? COVID? Weather?
Really?
M. MacCarron
