In mid-December 2022, Canada Post service in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland moved from red alert to yellow alert status. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

LETTER: No excuse for long mail delay by Canada Post

Took 28 days for a Christmas card starting in Chilliwack and ending in Chilliwack

On Jan. 4, I received a Christmas card. The envelope was post-marked Dec. 7, 2022 mailed in Chilliwack.

That’s 28 days!

What is Canada Post’s excuse now? Shortstaffed? COVID? Weather?

Really?

M. MacCarron

