LETTER: Gas price fixing needs to be investigated

‘This should be dealt with at the legislative level’

On Oct. 20, I drove into Vancouver to find their gasoline price was $1.78.9 per litre.

Returning to my home in Chilliwack, I saw $1.84.9 per litre.

Vancouver subsidizes Translink to the tune of over 15 cents per litre. From my understanding, we in Chilliwack do not.

So why are we paying over six cents per litre more than Vancouver?

This is a perfect example of price-fixing at the local pumps and overall consumer gouging.

This should be dealt with at the legislative level.

Ernie Plett

Chilliwack

