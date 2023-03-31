Sisters Jess Barg (right) and Kate Barg of Chilliwack compete in the Chilliwack Squash Championships at the Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Sisters Jess Barg (right) and Kate Barg of Chilliwack compete in the Chilliwack Squash Championships at the Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Fund Chilliwack sidewalks before new squash courts

‘I don’t see any funding for sidewalks along Keith Wilson Road’

A news article in the March 17 edition of The Chilliwack Progress issue stated that Chilliwack’s share of the $1 billion-dollar pool of B.C. Infrastructure cash funding will be $16.39 million. The list of local priority projects includes $5.6 million for new racquet sport facilities. I don’t see any funding for sidewalks along Keith Wilson Road. There are lengthy stretches along Keith Wilson Road west of Vedder Road that have no sidewalks. The pedestrian traffic along Keith Wilson is fairly substantial, and walking beside this very busy street can be very unsafe, especially in hours of darkness. What priority does the city have for completing sidewalks along Keith Wilson Road at least from Vedder to Lickman Road in the interest of pedestrian safety?

K.J. Goertzen

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Health is a non-partisan issue

Just Posted

The orange diamond indicates a wildfire that ignited on Thursday, March 30, 2023 just northeast of Sasquatch Park. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire sparked east of Harrison Lake, estimated 12 hectares in size

Zellers will be opening at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Tuesday (April 4). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Zellers announces Abbotsford opening date

Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young was killed in Nelson in July 2020. His accused killer is currently on trial in Nelson.
Accused man testifies at trial for death of Abbotsford Police officer

The Music Honours Performance for the 76th annual Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival is Saturday, April 15 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Top young musical artists will take stage for Music Honours Performance in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image