LETTER: Fund Chilliwack sidewalks before new squash courts

A news article in the March 17 edition of The Chilliwack Progress issue stated that Chilliwack’s share of the $1 billion-dollar pool of B.C. Infrastructure cash funding will be $16.39 million. The list of local priority projects includes $5.6 million for new racquet sport facilities. I don’t see any funding for sidewalks along Keith Wilson Road. There are lengthy stretches along Keith Wilson Road west of Vedder Road that have no sidewalks. The pedestrian traffic along Keith Wilson is fairly substantial, and walking beside this very busy street can be very unsafe, especially in hours of darkness. What priority does the city have for completing sidewalks along Keith Wilson Road at least from Vedder to Lickman Road in the interest of pedestrian safety?

K.J. Goertzen

