(Ryan Berry/Black Press/ The Herald)

(Ryan Berry/Black Press/ The Herald)

LETTER: Fraser Valley Climate Action pushing for heat pump take-up

‘They use electricity to heat and cool your home, and do not emit any pollutants’

We at Fraser Valley Climate Action are writing to encourage your readers to consider replacing their gas hot water tanks and furnaces with electric heat pumps. This small change can make a big impact on reducing pollution and fighting climate change.

Gas hot water tanks and furnaces are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. They release carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, which contribute to global warming and climate change. Electric heat pumps, on the other hand, are a clean and efficient alternative. They use electricity to heat and cool your home, and do not emit any pollutants.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, electric heat pumps are also comparable in operating costs. Plus, with B.C. electricity being 97 per cent renewable, we can take comfort in using more sustainable energy.

We understand that replacing gas appliances with electric heat pumps may seem like a big undertaking, but many of your readers are already considering replacing their furnace or hot water tank in the next few years. We’d like them to pledge to make their next appliance an electric heat pump model. The federal, and provincial governments are offering rebates of up to $11,000 for making the switch. There are many certified contractors who can help with the installation process.

We hope that your readers will consider making the switch to electric heat pumps. It is a practical change that can make a big impact on reducing pollution and fighting climate change. We’re all in this together, and for some, this will make a big change for the better.

Greg McKone

Fraser Valley Climate Action

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: MP Strahl responds to homeless situation, says drug decriminalization is not the answer
Next story
LETTER: Reader ‘sick of hearing about the plight of homeless people’

Just Posted

Christine Denham was killed in a house in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019. Shane Travis Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in BC Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2022. (Submitted)
Chilliwack man who shot and killed his intimate partner apologizes at sentencing hearing

Chelsey Loranger from Chilliwack got a 22 month conditional sentence order after pleading guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Conditional sentence for Chilliwack woman on two drug-related charges

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017. Two of the three men charged with his killing have now been sentenced.
Shooter who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 14 years in jail

Elder Eddie Gardner performs a traditional Sto:lo smudging ceremony in October 2016 at the site where Tommy Hudson stepped in front of a train at Young Road in Chilliwack on May 3, 2016. (Greg Laychak/ The Progress)
OPINION: Mental health in the train and on the tracks

Pop-up banner image