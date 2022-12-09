LETTER: Closing of Younies sadder than the death of Queen Elizabeth II

‘It is even more of a shock I guess because it is so sudden’

Younies Family Restaurant in Chilliwack on Dec. 2, 2022. The popular meeting spot was set to close for good on Dec. 24, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

The news of the closing of Younies has affected me more emotionally than the death of Queen Elizabeth II. I have lived in Chilliwack for about 30 years and it has always been a welcoming haven ever since I arrived.

It is even more of a shock I guess because it is so sudden, with no hint of any trouble that might have caused it.

I will definitely drop by at least once, or possibly more before we lose such a home away from home for good. Very sad.

Terry Kristoff

