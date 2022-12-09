Younies Family Restaurant in Chilliwack on Dec. 2, 2022. The popular meeting spot was set to close for good on Dec. 24, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Younies Family Restaurant in Chilliwack on Dec. 2, 2022. The popular meeting spot was set to close for good on Dec. 24, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Closing of Younies sadder than the death of Queen Elizabeth II

‘It is even more of a shock I guess because it is so sudden’

The news of the closing of Younies has affected me more emotionally than the death of Queen Elizabeth II. I have lived in Chilliwack for about 30 years and it has always been a welcoming haven ever since I arrived.

It is even more of a shock I guess because it is so sudden, with no hint of any trouble that might have caused it.

I will definitely drop by at least once, or possibly more before we lose such a home away from home for good. Very sad.

Terry Kristoff

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

