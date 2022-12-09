LETTER: Closing of Younies sadder than the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The news of the closing of Younies has affected me more emotionally than the death of Queen Elizabeth II. I have lived in Chilliwack for about 30 years and it has always been a welcoming haven ever since I arrived.
It is even more of a shock I guess because it is so sudden, with no hint of any trouble that might have caused it.
I will definitely drop by at least once, or possibly more before we lose such a home away from home for good. Very sad.
Terry Kristoff
