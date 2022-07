I’d just like to comment on yet another wonderful planting display by our City of Chilliwack gardeners at Skelton Park.

Every year the park is a spectacular display in the heart of Chilliwack.

Kudos to our Chilliwack city garden workers.

Carol Curry

