LETTER: Chilliwack school trustees who want books banned should try reading them

Re: “New-look SD33 board spars over school books,” Chilliwack Progress, Feb. 10, 2023

Dear Trustee Richard Procee and Trustee Heather Maahs: So, same song, second verse. Our faithful guardians of the morals of the nation. You’ve got to be kidding me. With all the readily available information and disinformation and misinformation on the internet that any child above the age of four could find, you worry about carefully considered content in a school library? What a waste of time. Thank goodness board chair Trustee Willow Reichelt knew how to handle this situation.

I guess, since you must believe that the only reason you got elected was because of your stance on “sexual content” in the books in the schools, you will have to continue to play to your fans. But have you considered that maybe you were not actually elected for that reason, but were elected because people might be thinking that you have something really constructive to add to the board? For sure, Mr. Procee, with your business talents and great personality, you would have gotten elected anyway. And Ms. Maahs, I’m sure you have some talents too, even though that last letter to the editor, Nov. 2022, was pretty thin and nonsensical.

READ MORE: LETTER: Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs takes issue with editor’s column

So I have a plan for both of you because I think that people really do love a reformed sinner. I just read a saying, “Reading can seriously damage your ignorance,” which might help you. You could start by actually reading these “questionable” books, get really enthusiastic about their content and literary virtues, and announce to Chilliwack that you have been converted to an enlightened point of view on this form of literary and sexual information for teenagers. Sure, you would lose some votes from the irredeemable medieval-heads. But probably not all, because quite a few might happily follow you into the light if you presented it right. And of course, the already enlightened would hail you as their new heroes and cover you in glory.

Pauline Harms

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

BooksChilliwack School DistrictLetter to the EditorLettersliterarySchools