From left to right, Salvation Army Captain Matt Kean, Chilliwack Food Bank co-ordinator Don Armstrong, Chilliwack farmer Larissa Garcia, and Captain Fiona Kean. (BC Egg photo)

From left to right, Salvation Army Captain Matt Kean, Chilliwack Food Bank co-ordinator Don Armstrong, Chilliwack farmer Larissa Garcia, and Captain Fiona Kean. (BC Egg photo)

EDITORIAL: Food needs exist throughout the year, not just at Christmas

‘Social assistance funding, pension rates, housing costs all contribute to the need for food banks’

At this time of year, during the season of giving, people are collecting donations of food and money to support food banks.

The level of generosity is impressive and these donations are helping individuals and families through what could otherwise be a bleak and dismal festive season.

In a country as rich as Canada, food banks should not be needed. However, the reality is that the number of food bank recipients in this country is continuing to increase. The need for this assistance remains throughout the year.

According to Food Banks B.C., food banks in this province provide more than 125,000 meals to British Columbians. The number of visits has been increasing in recent years.

RELATED: Skyrocketing demand at Chilliwack Food Bank definitely a result of inflationary pressures

Nearly one-third of all food bank users in this province are children, and the number of seniors using these services has increased by 20 per cent over the last two years.

Nationwide, while nearly half of the recipients are on social assistance or disability-related supports, one in seven are people who are employed.

The donations and food drives at this time of year are helpful, but they are not enough.

People are struggling to feed themselves and their families at all times of the year. Poverty and hunger affect individuals and families long after the festive season has ended. The spirit of giving shown in December is just as important in March or August or October.

In addition, the issues leading to hunger and poverty are complex, and addressing these issues is just as important as providing food to those in need.

Social assistance funding, pension rates, housing costs and other factors all contribute to the need for food banks.

Until these issues are addressed and until action is taken, the need for public generosity will continue, throughout the year.

– Black Press Media

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC OpinionschilliwackEditorialsFood BankSalvation Army

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Closing of Younies sadder than the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

People with Remax Nyda Realty collect gifts during the annual Toy House at their office on Vedder Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Realtors bring in more than 600 toys, thousands of dollars for kids in need

Students at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre working on pottery wheels. (Submitted)
Lineup of new art classes coming up at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

From left to right, Salvation Army Captain Matt Kean, Chilliwack Food Bank co-ordinator Don Armstrong, Chilliwack farmer Larissa Garcia, and Captain Fiona Kean. (BC Egg photo)
EDITORIAL: Food needs exist throughout the year, not just at Christmas

Vinu Weligalle, a Grade 10 Sardis Secondary School student, wears impaired goggles while trying to weave through cones without knocking over the wiffle balls on top. MADD launched its six-week impaired driving campaign on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the school in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crash Car Tour in Chilliwack a visual reminder about dangers of impaired driving