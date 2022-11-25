Public Hearing ByLaw 2022, No. 5256

Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm

Council Chambers

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4

www.chilliwack.com

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on the following item:

1. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2022, No. 5256 (RZ001628)

Location: 46187 Princess Avenue

Applicant: Vik Buttar

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R2 (Urban Residential Transition) Zone to an R1-B (Urban Duplex Residential) Zone to facilitate the construction of a duplex.

Location Map

As a result of public health considerations, it is strongly recommended that the public take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the Public Hearing process remotely via Zoom, although in person participation at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, is permitted at this time. Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

This proposed bylaw will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, November 23, 2022 to Tuesday, December 6, 2022, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer