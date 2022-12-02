Notice of Zoning Amendment No Public Hearing To Be Held

NOTICE is hereby given under section 467 of the Local Government Act that the Fraser Valley Regional District Board has decided not to hold a public hearing for the Fraser Valley Regional District Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1681, 2022.

Consideration of first, second and third readings of the proposed bylaw will be at the Regular Board meeting on December 15, 2022.

The purpose of Bylaw 1681, 2022 is to assign a modified General Industrial (GI) zone to 54370 Bridal Falls Road, Electoral Area D. The property currently has a Land Use Contract (LUC) and does not have an assigned zone. All land use contracts will be terminated as of June 30, 2024. Per the Local Government Act, the FVRD must assign a zone to this property that will come into effect once the LUC expires.

Copies of the bylaw and supporting documents can be viewed anytime online at fvrd.ca/currentdevelopments or at the FVRD’s Chilliwack office until December 15, 2022.

All persons who believe that their interest in the property is affected by the proposed bylaw will be afforded an opportunity to submit written comments respecting matters contained in the bylaw.

Email: planning@fvrd.ca

Mail: Planning Department, FVRD

1-45950 Cheam Avenue

Chilliwack, BC V2P 1N6

In-Person: Drop off at Reception

Mon-Fri 8:30 am- 4:30 pm

1-45950 Cheam Avenue

Chilliwack, BC V2P 1N6

Submissions must be received no later than noon on December 15, 2022 and must include your name and mailing address. All submissions will be entered into the public record.