NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on the following item:

1. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5280 (RZ001648)

Location: 51278 & 51296 Yale Road

Applicant: Stonewater Ventures (No 251) Ltd.

Purpose: To rezone a portion of 51296 Yale Road from a C2 (Local Commercial) Zone to a C8 (Cannabis Retail) Zone and to rezone 51278 Yale Road from a C2 (Local Commercial) Zone to a CP (Commercial Parking) Zone to permit a cannabis retail store and the associated parking and loading spaces, on the subject properties as shown on the map below.

Location Map

2. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5277 (RZ001658)

Location: 7985 Lickman Road

Applicant: Denciti Development Corp.

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from a CS2 (Tourist Commercial) Zone to an M3 (General Industrial) Zone to facilitate the construction of a multi-unit industrial development.

Location Map

3. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5279 (RZ001663)

Location: 46531 Portage Avenue

Applicant: Raminder Kaur Duley

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R1-C (Urban Infill) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

4. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5278 (RZ001666)

Location: 5800 Jinkerson Road

Applicant: JCR Design Ltd.

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from a SR (Suburban Residential) Zone to an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

These proposed bylaws will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to Tuesday, February 21, 2023, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer