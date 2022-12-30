Notice of Intention

In accordance with Section 59(2) of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Chilliwack intends to adopt the following Bylaw:

“Single-Use Item Reduction Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5273”

The purpose of the proposed Bylaw is to amend “Single-Use Item Reduction Bylaw 2021, No. 5062” by extending the introductory period for reduced bag fees from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Effective April 1, 2023, the minimum fee for paper shopping bags will increase from 15 cents to 25 cents and the minimum fee for reusable shopping bags will increase from $1.00 to $2.00.

The intent of this notice is to provide an opportunity for persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaw to submit written representations to Council. You may send your written submission, including your name and address, to the Corporate Services Department, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4 or by email at clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, January 9, 2023.