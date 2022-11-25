City of Chilliwack Logo

November 25, 2022

NOTICE OF INTENTION

In accordance with Section 59(2) of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Chilliwack intends to adopt the following Bylaw:

“Business Licence Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5258”

The purpose of the proposed Bylaw is to insert a new Section for Shopping Cart Management within the Business Licence Bylaw.

The intent of this notice is to provide an opportunity for persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaw to submit written representations to Council. You may send your written submission, including your name and address, to the Corporate Services Department, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4 or by email at clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022.

“Business Licence Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5258” may be viewed during office hours between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday except holidays, in the Corporate Services Department at City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by telephone at 604.793.2986.

