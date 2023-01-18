Zellers returning to Abbotsford

The interior of the former Zellers on Sumas Way in Abbotsford. The brand will be returning locally inside Hudson’s Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Yelp photo)

Zellers is returning to Abbotsford.

The discount retailer announced on Wednesday its chosen locations for the brand’s 25 “store experiences” launching later this year and included on that list is Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Zellers will be located within the existing Hudson’s Bay at Sevenoaks.

According to a press release from Zellers, the section will include home decor, toys, baby items, apparel and pet products. There will also be a Zellers e-commerce site created along with the physical locations.

Zellers was formerly located on Sumas Way and opened in the late-’90s. It was then replaced by Target in 2013, but that brand only lasted until 2015. The former Zellers is currently occupied by Lowe’s.

Sevenoaks was formerly the home of discount retailer Kmart, but has never had a Zellers.

Other B.C. locations for the new Zellers include Kamloops (Aberdeen Mall), Surrey (Guildford Town Centre) and Vancouver (Pacific Centre).

An opening date for the Abbotsford location has not yet been revealed.

RELATED: Target to replace Zellers in Abbotsford

abbotsfordBreaking NewsRetail