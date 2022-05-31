Andrew Heidrich is a big winner from a scratch ticket he picked up at a FreschCo in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Andrew Heidrich is a big winner from a scratch ticket he picked up at a FreschCo in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

‘Wow!’: Abbotsford man wins big on scratch-and-win ticket

Winner didn’t believe what he saw until total lit up on machine display

An Abbotsford man has won $500,000 from a Mystery Multiplier Scratch and Win ticket.

At first glance, Andrew Heidrich was in disbelief that he had won that much money, but upon further inspection, his reaction quickly shifted to awe.

“I scratched it and thought, ‘Yeah, right.’ I went and scanned the ticket myself and saw the amount on the little black box and thought, ‘Oh, wow!’” he said.

Heidrich purchased the winning ticket after stopping to pick up an item at FreschCo on South Fraser Way. After realizing the item was sold out, he instead purchased the lottery ticket and checked it shortly after.

The first person to discover the news about Heidrich’s win was his dad, who exclaimed: “Good for you!”

Heidrich is looking forward to living more comfortably and plans to upgrade his vehicle.

“I plan to just keep living life one day at a time but will worry a bit less about how much some things cost,” he said.

One word Heidrich uses to describe how it feels to win half a million dollars?

“Wow!”

ALSO SEE: $10.9-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in B.C.

ALSO SEE: B.C. lottery winner’s children head to court for share of $3M prize money

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordNews

Previous story
Chilliwack real estate prices projected to rise even as market slows
Next story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

The provincial government took over the Home Owner Grant program in 2021. This photo depicts housing on Chilliwack Mountain near the Fraser River. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack residents receiving their 2022 property tax notices

Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake

Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro is the CEO of UpMeals, a company striving to bring healthy meals to the people through high-tech vending machines. (UpMeals photo)
Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro leads food-tech company

Fraser Valley Comedy is presents Jest Ladies Comedy headlined by Sharon Mahoney on June 24 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (sharonmahoney.com)
Fraser Valley Comedy ready to step onto Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage with ‘Jest Ladies’