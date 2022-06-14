Work to begin on Chilliwack River Road pathway

Tzeachten First Nation and City of Chilliwack are partnering on a two-phase project

A City of Chilliwack Engineering Department graphic shows a new pathway in red outlined with yellow, running from Promontory Road to Bailey Road. It’s a two-phase project in collaboration with Tzeachten First Nation that is expected to be finished by October, 2022. (City of Chilliwack)

Construction begins next week on a multi-use pathway that will run along Chilliwack River Road.

Work on Phase 1 of the two-phase project begins June 20, 2022. A walking/cycling route will start on the north side of Promontory Road and connect to Ch’iyaqtel Cemetery at 6190 Chilliwack River Road.

Phase 2 will extend from the cemetery to Bailey Road, and once both phases are finished the pathway will be approximately 800 metres long. The project will also include two rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalks, street lighting, drainage improvements, signage, and road markings.

Work is expected to be mostly complete by the end of October, 2022.

“Tzeachten First Nation is excited to announce the partnership with the City of Chilliwack to improve safety for Tzeachten members, all pedestrians, and cyclists along Chilliwack River Road,” said Tzeachten First Nation Chief Derek Epp. “This much needed project has been a vision for Tzeachten for over a decade and being able to work in collaboration with the City of Chilliwack through the design, planning and funding process is another step towards strengthening our relationship to improve all infrastructure for Tzeachten’s membership and all residents of Chilliwack.”

Tzeachten First Nation staff worked with City of Chilliwack on a conceptual study of the area in 2016, looking at potential pedestrian and cycling connections along Chilliwack River Road, Bailey Road, and Matheson Road.

“As we gathered feedback for the City’s Active Transportation and Climate Action plans, we heard from a number of people who are passionate about greener options to get around,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove.

The project received $1 million in funding from the Province of British Columbia’s Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

“New infrastructure that supports people making active transportation choices is critical to building and sustaining healthy communities,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This multi-use path is not only going to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, it’s going to provide an accessible connection for kids and adults of all abilities and make our community stronger.”

For project updates, visit chilliwack.com/transportationprojects.