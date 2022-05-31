Black Press File Photo

Witnesses to Highway 3 crash near Manning Park asked to come forward

Someone picked up a seriously injured motorcycle rider and police need more information

BC Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dash camera video of a crash that occurred on Highway 3 near Manning Park on May 23, 2022.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a multi-vehicle collision occurred about 10 km west of Manning Park Lodge, or about 48 km east of Hope.

Specifically, police would like to speak with a witness who assisted and transported a motorcycle rider to meet a BC Ambulance. The motorcycle rider suffered significant injury in the collision. This witness is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

Anyone who observed the collision, witnessed any pre-collision driving or has dash board camera video to support the ongoing investigation into this crash is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 or email the lead investigator directly at: Matthew.Kinshela@RCMP-grc.gc.ca

Related: Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

Related: Driver killed in Highway 3 crash near Keremeos

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Understanding B.C.’s old-growth logging deferrals by the numbers
Next story
Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro leads food-tech company

Just Posted

The designers of the pride banners, from left, Bon Graham, Teri Westerby and Justin Mallard, chat on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 underneath two of the 100 banners that were installed in downtown Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Rainbow banners installed in downtown Chilliwack for pride month

The provincial government took over the Home Owner Grant program in 2021. This photo depicts housing on Chilliwack Mountain near the Fraser River. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack residents receiving their 2022 property tax notices

Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake

Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro is the CEO of UpMeals, a company striving to bring healthy meals to the people through high-tech vending machines. (UpMeals photo)
Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro leads food-tech company