Wildlife habitat restored in Chilliwack by planting 13,502 cedar trees beside waterways

Newly improved habitat at Chilliwack creeks to benefit endangered Salish sucker, salmon and more

Professional tree-planters were hired by City of Chilliwack to plant more than 13,000 trees at Chilliwack Creek and other creekside areas to improve habitat. (City of Chilliwack)

City of Chilliwack took steps last year to improve wildlife habitat near four waterways by planting 13,502 western red cedar trees.

City officials say they matched a donation of almost $7,000 from Coast Mountain Trail Running, which allowed them to purchase thousands of trees that were planted mostly along Chilliwack Creek, but also at Bell Slough, Nevin Creek, and Dunville Creek.

“One of the goals of our Community Climate Action Plan is to restore and strengthen natural areas,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “This project aligns with that goal, and we are grateful to have so many community partners willing to come together to restore this nearly three-acre site back into wildlife habitat.”

The newly improved habitat along Chilliwack Creek will benefit the Salish sucker, western painted turtles, chum and coho salmon, river otters, and more

Trees planted along the water’s edge help shade streams to keep them cool, protect fish from predators, provide bank stability, and attract insects which drop into the water to help feed fish.

The city used a professional tree-planting company to plant the seedlings, coordinated and assisted by the city’s environmental services staff.

BioCentral and Cultus Lake Park Board partnered by donating stumps and logs to increase the natural complexity of the habitat with extra woody debris. Squiala Elementary School and classes from School District #33 have also joined city staff to help with tree planting in the past.

More info at chilliwack.com/UrbanForests.

