There is a fire burning just east of Hope and is very visible to traffic along Highway 1 Friday morning (Sept. 9). There is no threat to nearby homes, according to officials. (Edward Ryder/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

No current threat to homes in the community, and more fire crews are on the way

A wildfire burning very close to Hope is now estimated to be about 30 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service updated the fire information Friday morning, adding that the fire is burning on an extremely steep slope at rank three, “meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire with an organized flame front and occasional candling.”

They are working on the fire with the Hope Fire Department, and there is a ground crew, response officers and five helicopters on scene with additional crews on their way.

They said that despite the visibility of the fire, there are no structures or infrastructure threatened at this time.

The fire is in the Flood Falls area and has been burning since sometime overnight. BC Wildfire has listed the fire as human caused.

The public are reminded to keep the Flood Falls Road area clear for responders.

A BC Wildfire map shows the location of the fire at Flood Falls Trail near Hope Friday morning (Sept. 9). (BC Wildfire map)

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

A fire is burning very close to the town of Hope. (Evguenia Stilinovic/Facebook)

