(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico

‘Literally everything we own in the whole world was in that van’

A dream life on the road was turned upside down last week for a West Kelowna couple.

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor were camping in their van in Mexico last week, when they were accosted by armed robbers.

“Some men pulled up in stolen vehicles, heavily armed and with bullet-proof vests,” said Fillier in an Instagram post.

“They took everything we own.”

The robbers took off in Fillier and Taylor’s van.

“Literally everything we own in the whole world was in that van.”

Fillier said that two police trucks took off “in hot pursuit”. They later discovered that four of the officers involved were injured, and one was killed.

“We feel very fortunate that we are still alive…but we are of course devastated.”

A fundraiser has been opened to help the pair recover, as well as one to help the family of the officer who died.

READ MORE: Flood risk drives Westside Road delays, lake debris

READ MORE: Woman remains in hospital after being hit by car in Kelowna and losing leg

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCrime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jury deliberates at B.C. inquest into man’s death after a police beating
Next story
Police investigate after 4 inmates stabbed at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Police investigate after 4 inmates stabbed at Abbotsford prison

Resident Alicia Edwards checks out the stagnant Bell Slough where a sudden fish die-off was reported Aug. 4, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)
Draft report for Bell Slough restoration pinpoints need for better flow, water quality

At the scene of an attempted bank robbery at the downtown Chilliwack CIBC on April 27, 2023 at the moment the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team arrested 64-year-old Eric William Hansen. (Olaf Frost photo)
Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

AIM co-founders Tiffany Francis and Miel Bernstein asking for menstrual/incontinence equity at Chilliwack city hall on April 18, 2023. (City of Chilliwack/ Youtube video screenshot)
Chilliwack pledges to help end period poverty by stocking civic facilities