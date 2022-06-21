Vedder Rotary Trail North is undergoing some morning maintenance work June 20-23, 2022. (City of Chilliwack map)

Watch for Chilliwack crews and equipment on the Vedder Rotary Trail North this week

Parks crews will be clearing blackberry bushes along the trail on the north side until Thursday

The well-used Vedder Rotary Trail on the north side will be undergoing maintenance June 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Parks crews will be clearing blackberry bushes along the Vedder Rotary Trail North,” according to the City of Chilliwack notice.

The work should be underway in the morning hours from Vedder Park to Hopedale West, from Monday, June 20 – Thursday, June 23, according to the notification.

“Watch for equipment and traffic control personnel if you are on the trail during this time. A crew member with a blower will clear debris off of the trail.”

For additional information, contact the Operations Department at 604-793-2810 or operations@chilliwack.com.

RELATED: Trail closed in 2018 for repairs

