Snow is blanketing North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland Sunday (Dec. 18). Residents in parts of the region also reported thundersnow early in the morning. (@jennsaidthis/Twitter)

Snow is blanketing North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland Sunday (Dec. 18). Residents in parts of the region also reported thundersnow early in the morning. (@jennsaidthis/Twitter)

VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

Up to 15 cm expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Sunday

Some Lower Mainland residents were woken by a strange phenomenon Sunday morning (Dec. 18), as a weather event typical of hot rainy days collided with falling snow.

Thundersnow is when snow replaces rain as the primary precipitation during a thunder and lightning storm. It’s rare, but when it does occur, it often sounds more muffled than the typical cracks of a thunderstorm and can be accompanied by graupel or hail.

Here’s what some people throughout the region saw:

In addition to witnessing such a rare event, residents will also wake up Sunday with the chance to put their snow skills to the test once again.

Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm in Metro Vancouver and 10 to 15 cm in the Fraser Valley to finish off the weekend. That’s in addition to up to several centimeters which fell overnight Saturday.

Already Sunday morning, at least two major incidents has been reported on Highway 1 in North Vancouver.

DriveBC says the highway’s eastbound right lane is blocked due to a stalled vehicle between Railway Street and Second Narrows Bridge. Another incident between the Mountain Highway exit and Lynn Valley Road exit is also blocking the highway westbound. Delays are expected at both.

Environment Canada is warning that roads may be slippery and visibility is likely to worsen.

Here’s what things look like elsewhere in the region:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormlowermainlandsnowstormWeather

Previous story
Snowfall and low temperatures expected to continue Sunday throughout Fraser Valley
Next story
Heavy snow on Lower Mainland, bitter cold in northwest, central B.C.: weather alert

Just Posted

According to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada, the Fraser Valley could see 10-15 cm of snow on Sunday and wind chills as low as minus 10-25 degrees until Thursday. (Dec. 18, 2022) /Dillon White Photo
Snowfall and low temperatures expected to continue Sunday throughout Fraser Valley

Snow is blanketing North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland Sunday (Dec. 18). Residents in parts of the region also reported thundersnow early in the morning. (@jennsaidthis/Twitter)
VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 18

Volunteers collect some of the 1,100 gifts donated as part of the third annual Adopt-A-Senior program on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘It’s magic’: Gifts coming pouring in for 1,100 seniors as part of Adopt-A-Senior in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image