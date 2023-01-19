A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
10 dogs left outside without food or water after B.C. owner hospitalized in Alberta
Next story
Canada to repatriate six women, 13 children from Syrian detention, lawyer says

Just Posted

Patricia Jaster of Chilliwack has a solo exhibition at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack artist who’s been painting for more than 75 years has first solo show in hometown

Harrison country artist Todd Richard is helping organize and promote the Follow Your Heart Benefit Concert set for Feb. 18 at Memorial Hall. Tickets are now on sale for the event that will benefit Variety Children’s Charity. (File Photo)
Follow Your Heart Benefit Concert in Harrison Hot Springs coming together

Tyler Wiebe was a devoted dad to his daughters Riley (left) and Harmony. Wiebe was fatally stabbed in Abbotsford on Sept. 1, 2022. (Facebook photo)
Family looking for answers in fatal stabbing of Abbotsford man

A man involved in a Chilliwack road rage incident gets an eight month conditional sentence order. (Black Press file)
Man involved in Chilliwack road rage incident gets one year driving ban