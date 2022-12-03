VIDEO: Two injured, one in custody following violent incident in Langley City residential building

Two people are in hospital and one person is in police custody following a violent incident at a Langley City multi-unit residential building on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2.

RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales said officers were called to investigate a reported disturbance at the building in the 5600 block of 201A Street about 4:15 p.m.

They arrived to find a man and a woman who had suffered serious injuries.

A suspect had barricaded himself in a suite, and members of the Emergency Response Team were called in.

“We have one male in custody, who we believe is responsible,” Sgt. Beales told the Langley Advance Times.

The two victims were transported to hospital, where they were said to be in stable condition with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Beales said there was no further risk to public safety.

Neighbours told a Black Press freelancer they saw a female who was covered in blood. Others reported blood on walls and doors all over the building.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.solvecrime.ca.

