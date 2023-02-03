Video released of man robbing Abbotsford vape store at gunpoint

Police ask for public’s help to identify suspect from incident on Jan. 14

A man robbed a vape store in Abbotsford on Jan. 14. (Screenshot from video)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released a video in hopes of identifying the suspect in a robbery that occurred Jan. 14 at a vape shop.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the APD, said the incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. in the 31700 block of South Fraser Way.

He said a man entered the store, showed a gun, and walked away after getting cash and merchandise. The store clerk was not injured, Walker said.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing all-black clothing, distinct tan-colored shoes, and carrying a green cloth bag from the Dollarama store.

Major crime investigators are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area been 9 and 10 p.m. on the day of the robbery. Those who can help are asked to call the APD at t 604-859-5225.

ALSO SEE: Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Abbotsford gas station



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice

The suspect in the robbery of an Abbotsford vape store on Jan. 14 was wearing tan-coloured shoes.