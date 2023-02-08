VIDEO: Police incident at North Langley gun range

A police incident in North Langley was unfolding on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Few confirmed details are available yet, but multiple police, fire, and ambulance vehicles had converged on the area around 201st Street and 98th Avenue in Walnut Grove shortly after 1 p.m.

There were at least eight RCMP vehicles, two fire trucks, and an ambulance on scene by 1:40 p.m., and 201st Street was temporarily closed, although it was expected to re-open to traffic in a relatively short time.

The vehicles were pulled up near The Range, an indoor shooting venue in the area.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig Van Herk confirmed they were investigating reports of a distraught man at The Range.

A message on The Range’s Facebook page said they would be closed for the rest of the day Wednesday.

– more to come

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Range offers gun shooting options

READ ALSO: Langley shooting range listed as one of top donors to Freedom Convoy

Breaking NewsfirefightersLangley RCMP