VIDEO: Chilliwack Board of Education candidates talk school issues

In case you missed it, videos of the Chilliwack Board of Education trustee candidates meetings were posted online last night and you can view them here.
The candidates were broken up into two groups for two separate videos to keep it simpler and to get everyone involved.
The meetings were sponsored by the School District No. 33 District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) and chillTV. Both meetings were moderated by DJ Pohl and William Klaassen.
First up in this video was: Carin Bondar, Kaethe Jones, Heather Maahs, Greg Nelmes, Barry Neufeld, and Teri Westerby
The second video included: Darrell Furgason, Darren Ollinger, Margaret Reid, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, and Brian Van Garderen
Election day is Oct. 15. There are also advanced voting days on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, and mail-in ballots are available starting Oct. 2 at city hall.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.