VIDEO: Chilliwack Board of Education candidates talk school issues

Trustee hopefuls split into 2 groups for 2 video meetings to sell themselves and answer questions

Chilliwack Board of Education candidates were split in two groups and took part in a video candidates meeting posted online on Sept. 29, 2022. Top photo, left to right, is Brian Van Garderen, Darrell Furgason, Willow Reichelt, Margaret Reid, Darren Ollinger, and David Swankey. Bottom photo, left to right, is Kaethe Jones, Barry Neufeld, Greg Nelmes, Carin Bondar, Teri Westerby, and Heather Maahs. (Meghan Martel Reid photos)

In case you missed it, videos of the Chilliwack Board of Education trustee candidates meetings were posted online last night and you can view them here.

The candidates were broken up into two groups for two separate videos to keep it simpler and to get everyone involved.

The meetings were sponsored by the School District No. 33 District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) and chillTV. Both meetings were moderated by DJ Pohl and William Klaassen.

First up in this video was: Carin Bondar, Kaethe Jones, Heather Maahs, Greg Nelmes, Barry Neufeld, and Teri Westerby

The second video included: Darrell Furgason, Darren Ollinger, Margaret Reid, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, and Brian Van Garderen

Election day is Oct. 15. There are also advanced voting days on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, and mail-in ballots are available starting Oct. 2 at city hall.

